Luke Bryan Adds More Dates To Las Vegas Residency

By Hayden Brooks

May 25, 2021

Luke Bryan is going to be spending more time in Las Vegas with his residency at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

After the country titan, 44, announced a six-show leg at the venue, beginning Feb. 11, 2022, it was announced that he will continue on with the venture until late February with additional shows on February 23, 25 and 26 due to an "extremely strong pre-sale ticket demand." For his shows, Bryan will perform at the 5,000-seat venue with the largest and tallest stage in Sin City. In fact, the furthest seat back is only 150 feet from the stage.

"Resorts World is essentially just creating and building an entertainment paradise for people that are wanting to go have amazing experiences," Bryan told PEOPLE. "To have a theater with all the bells, whistles and wonderful technology at my fingertips, and a show that stands alone, that's different from what I typically do out on the road."

Bryan will join Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood and Katy Perry in helping to open the venue. Tickets are available for purchase via AXS.com.

Photo: Getty Images

