Moderna Reports COVID Vaccine Is 100% Effective In Children 12 To 15

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in children ages 12 to 17 two weeks after its second dose.

The company released data from its Phase 2/3 clinical trial on Tuesday (May 25), which showed a 100% effective rate among the age group two weeks after the second dose and a 93% effective rate after the first dose, USA TODAY reports.

Additionally, the clinical trial revealed no serious safety concerns among the participants who received the vaccine.

Moderna's trial included more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17, with two-thirds receiving the vaccine and the rest getting a placebo. The study showed zero cases of COVID-19 among the vaccinated group after the two shots, equaling a 100% efficacy rate, while four cases were reported among the placebo group.

The vaccine also proved to be 93% effective 14 days after participants were given the first dose for milder disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study showed common side effects of headaches, fatigue, muscle pain and chills after the second dose, while pain at the site of injection was considered the most common adverse event overall.

Moderna confirmed participants in the study will continue to be monitored in the TeenCOVE for 12 months after their second shot in order to assess the vaccine's long-term protection and safety.

