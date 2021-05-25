New Horrifying Cafe Coming To The Arts District In Las Vegas

The Arts District in Las Vegas is getting a new horror-themed cafe called “Nightmare Cafe,” reported the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The owners of the toy shop Nightmare Toys are opening the horror-themed bar and restaurant. The new eatery will be right next to the toy store on Commerce Street between Colorado Avenue and Imperial Avenue.

Philip Martin, a business partner, stated, “It’s all gonna be horror-themed of course.”

All of the menu items will have horror-themed names, and the decor inside will be absolutely horrifying. All of the murals featured inside and out will be done by local artists, and there will be spots for local artists to hang their creations.

Martin said, “We’re going to kind of focus on Southern food, so it’s going to be fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, fried okra. Then we’re also going to have bar food – chicken wings and burgers and chicken sandwiches and stuff like that.”

Nightmare Toys opened last summer during the pandemic and has become increasingly popular among local horror fans.