New Horrifying Cafe Coming To The Arts District In Las Vegas

By Ginny Reese

May 25, 2021

Zombie hand through the cracked wall. Horror and scary film concept. Halloween day theme. Green tone like ghost movie

The Arts District in Las Vegas is getting a new horror-themed cafe called “Nightmare Cafe,” reported the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The owners of the toy shop Nightmare Toys are opening the horror-themed bar and restaurant. The new eatery will be right next to the toy store on Commerce Street between Colorado Avenue and Imperial Avenue.

Philip Martin, a business partner, stated, “It’s all gonna be horror-themed of course.”

All of the menu items will have horror-themed names, and the decor inside will be absolutely horrifying. All of the murals featured inside and out will be done by local artists, and there will be spots for local artists to hang their creations.

Martin said, “We’re going to kind of focus on Southern food, so it’s going to be fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, fried okra. Then we’re also going to have bar food – chicken wings and burgers and chicken sandwiches and stuff like that.”

Nightmare Toys opened last summer during the pandemic and has become increasingly popular among local horror fans.

Martin said, “It’s been amazing. We’re getting on the list of (fans who say) ‘Hey I’m going to see Zak Bagans’ (Haunted Museum), and Tom Devlin’s (Monster Museum), and I’m going to Nightmare Toys.’” Martin hopes those fans will love the new cafe as well.

The eatery plans to host weddings and birthday parties.

“We’re open to doing weddings. Kids are always looking for places to have their birthday party during the day. So we’re going to do that, (and) everything we can do,” Martin said.

Photo: Getty Images

