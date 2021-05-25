PHOTO: Mac Jones Continues Patriots' Rookie Tradition At OTAs

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continued a team tradition during his first day of voluntary OTAs on Monday (May 25).

ESPN's Mike Reiss tweeted a photo of Jones wearing a No. 50 jersey during Monday's drills originally shared in a slideshow on the team's official website.

But the Patriots aren't planning on giving Jones the number during the NFL season, which would still be a violation of league rules, despite other positions being allowed more leniency in number designations.

Instead, it was just Jones continuing the New England tradition of the team's first-round pick temporarily wearing No. 50 during their first session of OTAs.