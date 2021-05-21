Patriots Among Teams With Best Odds To Land Pro Bowler Via Trade: Report

The New England Patriots are among teams with the best odds of acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones via trade, according to one gambling website.

BetOnline.ag lists the Patriots as having 9 to 2 odds, which trails only the Baltimore Ravens (11 to 4) and San Francisco 49ers (3 to 1), the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

The gambling website lists the following teams as having the best odds to acquire Jones, who is reported to be on the trade block:

Baltimore Ravens - 11/4 San Francisco 49ers- 3/1 New England Patriots- 9/2 Los Angeles Chargers- 6/1 Tennessee Titans- 6/1 Indianapolis Colts- 7/1 Green Bay Packers- 9/1 Philadelphia Eagles- 10/1 Buffalo Bills- 14/1 New York Giants- 14/1 Dallas Cowboys- 16/1

The Athletic's Jeff Schultz reports the Falcons are actively trying to trade the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and have been since new general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith were hired.

"The Falcons would like to trade Julio Jones," Schultz wrote (subscription needed). "That doesn’t mean it’s 100 percent that it’s going to happen. That doesn’t mean some members of the organization don’t believe the future Hall of Famer can still play, when healthy. But Jones’ availability on the trade market has been clear almost from the time new general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith landed in Atlanta and realized the extent of the team’s salary-cap problems."

Schultz's five teams most likely to acquire Jones -- the Ravens, 49ers, Patriots, Colts and Chargers -- nearly mirrors BetOnline.ag's odds, also noting that the Tennessee Titans -- who are swapped into his top-5 -- "may show interest."

However, the Titans would need to improve their salary cap situation in order to acquire the star wide receiver.

The 49ers are the only NFC team included in Schultz's report as a potential trade destination for Jones and the Falcons may be against trading him within the conference. The Ravens have a need at wide receiver and were reported to have missed out on free agents Juju Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton, both of whom re-signed with their previous teams.

The Patriots have been the most aggressive NFL team in terms of offseason additions, spending more than $172 million during the first day of legal tampering in the free agency period.

Jones has been one of the NFL's best wide receivers since being selected No. 6 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft. The 32-year-old currently has 848 receptions, 12,896 receiving yards, 60 touchdowns and a 15.2 yards per reception average for his 10-year NFL career.

Photo: Getty Images