Several Injured After Gas Well Explosion Along Louisiana Coast

By Sarah Tate

May 25, 2021

Several people were injured Tuesday afternoon (May 25) when a natural gas well exploded in the Belle isle Field along the coast of Louisiana sometime before 3 p.m., WBRZ reports. According to Louisiana's Department of Natural Resources, workers were attempting to control a well blowout when a spark ignited the natural gas emitting from the well.

As many as eight people were injured during the explosion, with the victims reportedly experiencing a variety of burn injuries. The were brought to shore on a dock in Morgan City after the incident, where they would wait for helicopters to land to take them to a hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson with Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette confirmed to KLFY that the hospital has received patients from a reported explosion in the Gulf.

According to WBRZ, Texas Petroleum Investment Company has been trying to plug an abandoned well since Sunday. The company released a statement on Tuesday following the explosion.

"Contractors working to cap a well in the Belle Isle Field were injured when a spark ignited natural gas," the company said. "The incident began on Sunday while workers were attempting to plug the abandoned well. The workers are receiving medical treatment and crews are on the scene to protect the environment and bring the well under control."

As of Tuesday afternoon, no additional information has been released.

Photo: Getty Images

