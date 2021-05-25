Feedback

Tennessee Titan CB Kristian Fulton Opens Design Studio In Nashville

By Sarah Tate

May 25, 2021

An NFL player is teaming up with his brother to create a unique space in Music City.

During the off-season, Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton and his brother Keith opened The Trenches, a store and design studio in North Nashville.

"You know football doesn't last forever," Kristian Fulton, the Titans' second-round pick in the 2020 Draft, told News Channel 5. "I just wanted to get started off the field early. Why not? I have the resources, so that was my outlook on it."

Keith said Nashville reminded them of their home in New Orleans and they both wanted to build their presence and make connections in their new city. The Trenches is their way of doing just that, allowing young creatives to cultivate their talents using the space set up for fashion designers in half of the business.

"We were one of those people," said Keith Fulton. "We were always trying to become what we was looking up to... So we are kind of doing that same [thing] and inspiring the younger generation because they are the future. We wanted to give them a platform to show their work."

The Trenches also sells clothing, sneakers and art by local Black designers, according to the news outlet, and has a space for people to simply hang out.

"We wanted to make it a cool vibe ... You want to buy something? You can. You want to just vibe to the music or just kick it with us? You can," said Keith Fulton. "We wanted this to be a free space for anyone who wanted to tap in with us."

The Trenches is located at 906 Buchanan Street.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Tennessee Titan CB Kristian Fulton Opens Design Studio In Nashville

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.