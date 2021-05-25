Tennessee Titan CB Kristian Fulton Opens Design Studio In Nashville

An NFL player is teaming up with his brother to create a unique space in Music City.

During the off-season, Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton and his brother Keith opened The Trenches, a store and design studio in North Nashville.

"You know football doesn't last forever," Kristian Fulton, the Titans' second-round pick in the 2020 Draft, told News Channel 5. "I just wanted to get started off the field early. Why not? I have the resources, so that was my outlook on it."

Keith said Nashville reminded them of their home in New Orleans and they both wanted to build their presence and make connections in their new city. The Trenches is their way of doing just that, allowing young creatives to cultivate their talents using the space set up for fashion designers in half of the business.

"We were one of those people," said Keith Fulton. "We were always trying to become what we was looking up to... So we are kind of doing that same [thing] and inspiring the younger generation because they are the future. We wanted to give them a platform to show their work."

The Trenches also sells clothing, sneakers and art by local Black designers, according to the news outlet, and has a space for people to simply hang out.

"We wanted to make it a cool vibe ... You want to buy something? You can. You want to just vibe to the music or just kick it with us? You can," said Keith Fulton. "We wanted this to be a free space for anyone who wanted to tap in with us."

The Trenches is located at 906 Buchanan Street.

