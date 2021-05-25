Traffic Alert: Las Vegas Is One Of The Top Memorial Day Destinations

Travel is expected to return to normalcy this year in Las Vegas for Memorial Day weekend, and drivers should start preparing themselves now.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Las Vegas is one of the top travel destinations for this weekend. According to AAA, there will likely be a 60 percent increase in travel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Tony Illia, Nevada Department of transportation spokesman, said:

“Heavy traffic is expected during the Memorial Day weekend, especially along Interstate 15 and the Strip resort corridor. Although a full return to historic high visitor volumes is unlikely, traffic volumes at Primm have increased by 170 percent versus the same time last year. And while it’s still unknown what incremental traffic increases are likely this holiday, we are encouraging motorists to budget additional drive time and plan accordingly when making travel plans.”

So how can residents prepare themselves?

Mymechanic.com suggests giving your vehicle a full inspection in case you are stuck in traffic for extended periods of time. To do so, you can test your battery, check your air filters, check the tire pressure, and stock your car with snacks and water.

Photo: Getty Images