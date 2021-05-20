Las Vegas' McCarran Airport Now Has A Vegas Golden Knights Slot Machine

Whether you're entering or exiting Las Vegas, you'll now have another option for a quick run at the slot machines.

McCarran International Airport unveiled a new Vegas Golden Knights slot machine.

So where can you find the fun new slot machine?

It is located in Terminal One in the shopping space that is just before the pre-security area.

The airport shared photos of the machine to social media.

Mccarran Airport wrote on Twitter:

"The action is heating up — and so are the reels on the new @GoldenKnights slot machine! Who'd like to celebrate tonight’s playoff game with a lucky pull? Find this machine in the Terminal 1 pre-security shopping area. #VegasBorn #GoKnightsGo."