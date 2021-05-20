Las Vegas' McCarran Airport Now Has A Vegas Golden Knights Slot Machine
By Ginny Reese
May 20, 2021
Whether you're entering or exiting Las Vegas, you'll now have another option for a quick run at the slot machines.
McCarran International Airport unveiled a new Vegas Golden Knights slot machine.
So where can you find the fun new slot machine?
It is located in Terminal One in the shopping space that is just before the pre-security area.
The airport shared photos of the machine to social media.
Mccarran Airport wrote on Twitter:
"The action is heating up — and so are the reels on the new @GoldenKnights slot machine! Who'd like to celebrate tonight’s playoff game with a lucky pull? Find this machine in the Terminal 1 pre-security shopping area. #VegasBorn #GoKnightsGo."
The action is heating up — and so are the reels on the new @GoldenKnights slot machine! Who'd like to celebrate tonight’s playoff game with a lucky pull? Find this machine in the Terminal 1 pre-security shopping area. 🎰🏒#VegasBorn #GoKnightsGo pic.twitter.com/2OeU45E9sD— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) May 18, 2021
Needing an excuse to play the machine but have nowhere to fly?
Beginning this summer, Las Vegas residents can take a nonstop flight to a major travel destination. 8 News Now reported that Southwest Airlines is starting nonstop flights from Las Vegas to different locations in Hawaii.
The flights will start at the beginning of next month. There will be two flights per day between Vegas and Honolulu beginning June 6th.
Starting June 27th, there will be two flights per day between Maui and Las Vegas.
Starting September 7th, there will be one flight per day between Vegas and the Island of Hawaii, and one flight per day, four days a week, between Vegas and Kauai beginning September 8th.
Photo: Getty Images