Feedback

Las Vegas' McCarran Airport Now Has A Vegas Golden Knights Slot Machine

By Ginny Reese

May 20, 2021

Fruit machine bars spinning to line of 7's (Digital Composite)

Whether you're entering or exiting Las Vegas, you'll now have another option for a quick run at the slot machines.

McCarran International Airport unveiled a new Vegas Golden Knights slot machine.

So where can you find the fun new slot machine?

It is located in Terminal One in the shopping space that is just before the pre-security area.

The airport shared photos of the machine to social media.

Mccarran Airport wrote on Twitter:

"The action is heating up — and so are the reels on the new @GoldenKnights slot machine! Who'd like to celebrate tonight’s playoff game with a lucky pull? Find this machine in the Terminal 1 pre-security shopping area. #VegasBorn #GoKnightsGo."

Needing an excuse to play the machine but have nowhere to fly?

Beginning this summer, Las Vegas residents can take a nonstop flight to a major travel destination. 8 News Now reported that Southwest Airlines is starting nonstop flights from Las Vegas to different locations in Hawaii.

The flights will start at the beginning of next month. There will be two flights per day between Vegas and Honolulu beginning June 6th.

Starting June 27th, there will be two flights per day between Maui and Las Vegas.

Starting September 7th, there will be one flight per day between Vegas and the Island of Hawaii, and one flight per day, four days a week, between Vegas and Kauai beginning September 8th.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Las Vegas' McCarran Airport Now Has A Vegas Golden Knights Slot Machine

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.