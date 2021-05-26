16-Year-Old Student Charged After Gun Found At Tennessee High School

A Middle Tennessee student was arrested after a handgun was reported at a Rutherford County school, sending the campus into lockdown. According to News Channel 5, the 16-year-old student is facing charges after the weapon was found in his backpack at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna Tuesday morning (May 25).

When a school resource officer received a report that a student potentially had a gun on campus, administrators placed the school on lockdown. Three SROs quickly detained two students during the course of the investigation, but only one was ultimately arrested. While the student was not publicly identified, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said SROs were "familiar with the student."

When the school was locked down, Rutherford County Schools sent out an email to parents about the investigation.

"We know this information is alarming to parents but we want to say again that all students are safe and secure, and we will keep parents informed as we know more."

The 16-year-old student is charged with possession of a weapon on campus and simple possession of marijuana after the prohibited items were found in the student's backpack. The teen was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, and a hearing has been set for September 28.

"I am very proud of our SROs," said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. "They perform an invaluable service each and every day."

Photo: Getty Images