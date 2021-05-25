Feedback

Middle Tennessee School On Lockdown After Reports Of Student With Gun

By Sarah Tate

May 25, 2021

A Rutherford County school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning (May 25) after a report that a student had a gun.

According to FOX 17, a school resource officer at Stewards Creek High School in Smyrna received a report Tuesday morning that a student potentially had a gun. The school was placed on lockdown as an investigation was launched, and all students are safe and secure, Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh confirmed. As of 11 a.m., the school remains on lockdown.

Shortly after the investigation began, two students were taken into custody and detained. At this time, no additional information has been released, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Rutherford County Schools sent out an email to parents updating them on the situation.

"As per our safety procedures, the school district is working with the sheriff's office during the investigation and we will keep parents informed as more information is known," the district wrote. "We know this information is alarming to parents but we want to say again that all students are safe and secure, and we will keep parents informed as we know more."

Tuesday's incident comes just over a month after a student at a a Nashville high school reportedly attacked another with a knife, critically injuring the student who was then rushed to the hospital.

Photo: Getty Images

