Adam Vinatieri Officially Announces Decision On NFL Future

Adam Vinatieri is officially calling it a career.

The 24-year NFL veteran placekicker announced his decision to retire from football during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, hosted by his longtime holder, former NFL punter Pat McAfee, on Wednesday (May 26).

Vinatieri, 48, retires as the NFL's all-time leading scorer (2,673 points) and a four-time Super Bowl champion, having won three with the New England Patriots and one with the Indianapolis Colts.

"By Friday if the paperwork goes in, you heard it here first," Vinatieri told McAfee.

The former South Dakota State standout went undrafted in 1996 and played for the Amsterdam Admirals in the now defunct NFL Europe league before joining the Patriots that same year.