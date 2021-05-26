Adam Vinatieri Officially Announces Decision On NFL Future
By Jason Hall
May 26, 2021
Adam Vinatieri is officially calling it a career.
The 24-year NFL veteran placekicker announced his decision to retire from football during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, hosted by his longtime holder, former NFL punter Pat McAfee, on Wednesday (May 26).
Vinatieri, 48, retires as the NFL's all-time leading scorer (2,673 points) and a four-time Super Bowl champion, having won three with the New England Patriots and one with the Indianapolis Colts.
"By Friday if the paperwork goes in, you heard it here first," Vinatieri told McAfee.
The former South Dakota State standout went undrafted in 1996 and played for the Amsterdam Admirals in the now defunct NFL Europe league before joining the Patriots that same year.
BREAKING: An announcement from THE NFL'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER, 4X SUPER BOWL CHAMPION, FUTURE HALL OF FAMER, & THE LIVING LEGEND..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 26, 2021
THE 🐐 @adamvinatieri #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/iYWPFChZ0A
Vinatieri spent 10 seasons in New England, making three of the biggest field goals in franchise history, which included a game-tying field goal in the AFC Championship famously known as the "Tuck Rule Game," as well as game-winners in Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII, capping off the Pats' first two of six championships from 2001-2018.
Vinatieri joined the Colts in 2006 and spent 14 years with the franchise, winning his third Super Bowl in 2007.
In total, Vinatieri made 29 game-winning field goals during his career and a record 56 field goals in the playoffs before playing his final game during the 2019 season.
Photo: Getty Images