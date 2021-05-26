Agencies Arrest Woman From Viral Video Of Brawl At Georgia Pizza Restaurant

Authorities have arrested the Georgia woman caught on camera brutally assaulting another woman in a Little Caesars restaurant.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice last week that Brittany Kennedy, 25, was wanted for battery in connection with the assault at the Augusta restaurant. The sheriff’s office and U.S. Marshals found Kennedy on the 300 block of Calvary Drive and took her into custody Wednesday (May 26).

Booking information available online shows Kennedy is charged with second-degree criminal damage to property, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The incident happened on the afternoon of May 17. Video of the assault against Emily Broadwater, 22, went viral on social media.

The video captured Broadwater’s screams as Kennedy slapped and punched her before dragging her down the sidewalk by her hair and stomping on her head. After Kennedy retreated, Broadwater got up from the sidewalk with blood streaming from her face, the video shows.