Agencies Arrest Woman From Viral Video Of Brawl At Georgia Pizza Restaurant
By Kelly Fisher
May 26, 2021
Authorities have arrested the Georgia woman caught on camera brutally assaulting another woman in a Little Caesars restaurant.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice last week that Brittany Kennedy, 25, was wanted for battery in connection with the assault at the Augusta restaurant. The sheriff’s office and U.S. Marshals found Kennedy on the 300 block of Calvary Drive and took her into custody Wednesday (May 26).
Booking information available online shows Kennedy is charged with second-degree criminal damage to property, kidnapping and aggravated assault.
The incident happened on the afternoon of May 17. Video of the assault against Emily Broadwater, 22, went viral on social media.
The video captured Broadwater’s screams as Kennedy slapped and punched her before dragging her down the sidewalk by her hair and stomping on her head. After Kennedy retreated, Broadwater got up from the sidewalk with blood streaming from her face, the video shows.
No one appeared to attempt to break up the fight.
Law enforcement officials have not confirmed the motive behind the altercation.
The Daily Mail reported, however, that witnesses say the altercation stemmed from an argument over the father of Kennedy’s children. Broadwater reportedly posted on social media that she helped the man by watching his kids while Kennedy was in jail because of another incident. Broadwater also alleged that Kennedy had been “harassing me for weeks now.”
Little Caesars previously provided footage to Fox News, showing staff members helping Broadwater as they waited for first responders to arrive at the scene.
"The safety of our crew members and customers is the most important thing to us," Little Caesars said in a previous statement to Fox News. "In any case where a customer or employee is in danger, we advise our crew members to call the police immediately."
