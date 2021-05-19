Feedback

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Brutal Brawl At Pizza Chain Restaurant In Georgia

By Kelly Fisher

May 19, 2021

Bystanders captured bizarre video of a brutal brawl between two women in a Little Caesars restaurant in Georgia.

It happened Monday afternoon (May 17) around 4 p.m. at the pizza chain location in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Brittany Kennedy, 25, is accused of assaulting Emily Broadwater, 22, the New York Post reports.

The now-viral video was posted to Twitter. It captured Broadwater’s screams as Kennedy slapped and punched her before dragging her down the sidewalk by her hair and stomping on her head. A bystander moved a small child out of the way of the altercation near the beginning of the video. After Kennedy retreated, Broadwater got up from the sidewalk with blood streaming from her face, the video shows.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the fight, and no one appeared to help break it up.

Authorities described Broadwater as having a “severely swollen” lip, but she reportedly refused an ambulance at the scene.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kennedy. The agency shared information about her on its Facebook page on Tuesday (May 18). Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photo: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

