Feedback

Albuquerque Police Officer Passed Out After Accidentally Inhaling Cocaine

By Ginny Reese

May 26, 2021

Santa Fe, New Mexico, scenics

An Albuquerque police officer was transported to the hospital after accidentally inhaling cocaine, reported KOAT 7. The incident took place at about 9 p.m. on Monday night.

Officials said that the officer was taking a man into custody for a domestic violence incident when he opened the door of the police cruiser and "a cloud of a powdery substance came out."

Rebecca Atkins, a spokeswoman for the Albuquerque Police Department, told the Albuquerque Journal,

"The officer arrived at the substation and was preparing to take custody of the male when he opened the door to the police vehicle. At that time, an unknown cloud of a powdery substance came out of the vehicle, and the officer inhaled it."

According to the Albuquerque Police Department the officer began feeling nauseated and had trouble breathing.

Narcan was administered to the officer. He, along with some of his colleagues, were taken to the hospital for exposure to the substance. Atkins said that three officers in total were transported to the hospital.

It was unclear what the substance was at the time of exposure, but was later identified as cocaine by officials.

All of the officers were sent home from the hospital and are okay.

The man who was being arrested was booked on felony charges.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Albuquerque Police Officer Passed Out After Accidentally Inhaling Cocaine

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.