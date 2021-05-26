Albuquerque Police Officer Passed Out After Accidentally Inhaling Cocaine

An Albuquerque police officer was transported to the hospital after accidentally inhaling cocaine, reported KOAT 7. The incident took place at about 9 p.m. on Monday night.

Officials said that the officer was taking a man into custody for a domestic violence incident when he opened the door of the police cruiser and "a cloud of a powdery substance came out."

Rebecca Atkins, a spokeswoman for the Albuquerque Police Department, told the Albuquerque Journal,

"The officer arrived at the substation and was preparing to take custody of the male when he opened the door to the police vehicle. At that time, an unknown cloud of a powdery substance came out of the vehicle, and the officer inhaled it."

According to the Albuquerque Police Department the officer began feeling nauseated and had trouble breathing.

Narcan was administered to the officer. He, along with some of his colleagues, were taken to the hospital for exposure to the substance. Atkins said that three officers in total were transported to the hospital.

It was unclear what the substance was at the time of exposure, but was later identified as cocaine by officials.

All of the officers were sent home from the hospital and are okay.

The man who was being arrested was booked on felony charges.

