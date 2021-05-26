Be On The Lookout For Bears In Redmond, Officials Say

Residents in Redmond, Washington have been reporting sightings of black bears and cubs lately, and now officials are warning people about them, according to KING 5 .

Reporters even said some warning signs were spotted around Farrel-McWhirter Farm Park regarding bears. The city's park department has also gotten at least three calls last week about sightings.

It's not uncommon for people to see bears this time of year. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said these furry creatures are coming from their dens, hungry from hibernation.

One resident, David Shelden, said he spotted a black bear just 25 feet away from his kitchen window.

"He was inquisitive, which was really, really cool, and again when I yelled at him, he stopped, and I started talking to him, and he was listening and was watching, but he wasn't getting tense... it's a lot of fun," he told reporters.

Wildlife officials recommend some safety tips during this time, such as cleaning out trash cans, BBQ areas and not attempting to feed wild animals.

"During this time of increased activity, it is important for homeowners and hikers to secure un-natural food sources to reduce bear encounters," according to WDFW's blog post. "When they emerge, natural foods may be scarce, and bears often look for the easiest source of food, which may include garbage, bird feeders, and fruit trees."

Photo: Getty Images