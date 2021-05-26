Cougar Breaks Into Washington House While Homeowner Was Inside

Residents in a Washington neighborhood were left rattled after a cougar managed to break into a home, according to KOMO.

The incident happened in the area of D Street SW in Ephrata, Washington. Witnesses spotted the cougar wandering the neighborhood and hopping over backyard fences, reporters said. A video shared with KXYL also shows the big cat leaping onto the top of a fence and into a backyard. You can watch it here.

Ephrata police officers told reporters the cougar jumped through a screen door of a home while the homeowner was inside. The homeowner called for help after spotting the predator inside their house.

"Police and Fish and Wildlife Officers managed to tranquilize the cougar as it tried to escape through the kitchen window," KOMO wrote. "Police say the cat finally came to rest in the kitchen sink."

No one was hurt in the incident. As for the cougar, wildlife officials took the animal away from the house and it remains in custody. Fish and Wildlife officers also plan to tag the animal and release it in a more appropriate area.

Photo: Getty Images