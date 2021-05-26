Brady, Rodgers, Mickelson To Compete In Next 'The Match' Golf Event

Aaron Rodgers will get the chance to avenge his recent NFC Championship Game loss to Tom Brady, but it won't be on the gridiron.

Brady and Rodgers will appear in the next edition of Capital One's The Match, with Brady once again teaming with six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and Rodgers pairing up with 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, both PGATour.com and Bleacher Report confirmed in news releases for the event.

The Match will take place Tuesday, July 6 and air live exclusively on TNT, with coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Mickelson, who became the oldest player to win a major during the PGA championship last Sunday (May 23), is a two-time winner of The Match, having defeated 15-time major champion Tiger Woods in the debut event of the series and both three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning alongside Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley.

Mickelson also teamed with Brady during a losing effort to Manning and Woods in May 2020.

Mickelson teased that he and Brady had "some unfinished business," referencing their loss to Manning and Woods, shortly after his major victory on Sunday.