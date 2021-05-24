Here's How Tom Brady 'Inspired' Phil Mickelson's Historic Major Win
By Jason Hall
May 24, 2021
Phil Mickelson credited Tom Brady for inspiring his historic PGA Championship at Kiawah Island on Sunday (May 23).
After becoming the oldest player to win a major championship, Mickelson, 50, told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski that Brady's recent Super Bowl victory at the age of 43 motivated his own historic quest.
“So I’m very inspired by Tom Brady,” Mickelson said via CBS Boston. “He is actually a big motivation, because of how hard he works to be the best and to elongate his career.”
Mickelson and Brady teamed up at "The Match" last year, a doubles golf competition against their respective sports' biggest rivals, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.
Brady shared several posts congratulating his former doubles partner on social media, also referring to Mickelson's championship as "inspiring."
That’s my quarterback!!! LFG @PhilMickelson!! https://t.co/VkfoZY1mDw— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 23, 2021
Mickelson responded by pointing out that they had "some unfinished business," referencing their loss to Manning and Woods in "The Match."
We have some unfinished business. Let’s get another match and find a pair to give a beat down. 😏— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021
Mickelson ended his final round at +1 to finish at -6 for the tournament, winning his sixth career major and first since 2013.
Brady is coming off his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which culminated in his seventh Super Bowl victory after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. The 43-year-old quarterback is scheduled to face his former team for the first time in his career during the Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup on October 10, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
In February, Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017).
Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.
The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
Photo: Getty Images