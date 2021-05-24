Here's How Tom Brady 'Inspired' Phil Mickelson's Historic Major Win

Phil Mickelson credited Tom Brady for inspiring his historic PGA Championship at Kiawah Island on Sunday (May 23).

After becoming the oldest player to win a major championship, Mickelson, 50, told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski that Brady's recent Super Bowl victory at the age of 43 motivated his own historic quest.

“So I’m very inspired by Tom Brady,” Mickelson said via CBS Boston. “He is actually a big motivation, because of how hard he works to be the best and to elongate his career.”

Mickelson and Brady teamed up at "The Match" last year, a doubles golf competition against their respective sports' biggest rivals, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.

Brady shared several posts congratulating his former doubles partner on social media, also referring to Mickelson's championship as "inspiring."