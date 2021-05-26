Dispute Over Shoes Leads To Alleged Assault At Graduation In Georgia

Graduation day sparked an altercation between a mom and a school administrator in metro Atlanta over the weekend.

It was all because of the dress code.

Martinique Smith is accused of assaulting an administrator after the graduation ceremony because her daughter was one of several Drew Charter School students who apparently violated the dress code. Because of the shoes Smith’s daughter wore — open-toe heels, rather than closed-toe shoes — she did not receive her diploma on her commencement day, WSB-TV reports.

Now, Smith is reportedly facing charges.

“What I was expecting (was) for him to be the bigger person. Hold on, they worked their butt off. It was COVID, you know? This is the end of it, you guys. Just give it to them,” Smith said, according to WSB-TV. She continued: “You don’t know what that child or parent is going through financially as far as shoes – period…Everybody can’t wear a Walmart shoe. You don’t know the size or the width of the shoe. My daughter is a big girl, so what shoe works for one doesn’t work for another.”

Drew Charter School officials told the station they made the consequences of breaking the dress code clear to students.

