Gallatin Opens Tennessee's Largest All-Inclusive Park
By Sarah Tate
May 26, 2021
The largest all-inclusive park in the state of Tennessee had its grand opening just outside of Nashville.
On Wednesday (May 26), Miracle Park, located in Gallatin's Triple Creek Park, caters to children of all abilities and is the biggest park of its kind in Tennessee. According to FOX 17, it features several kid-friendly fun and accessible activities, including a ball field, playground, zip lines, and swings for wheelchairs.
The City of Gallatin shared a video of the park's construction on Tuesday ahead of its grand opening.
"The biggest, baddest all-inclusive park will open this WEDNESDAY at 1pm in Gallatin. "... This video shows the playground under construction in November 2020 ... there's now a LOT more. Get ready kids!"
Check out the video below.
The biggest, baddest all-inclusive park will open this WEDNESDAY at 1pm in Gallatin. Join Parks and Rec at their Grand...Posted by Gallatin City Government on Tuesday, May 25, 2021
The grand opening was held Wednesday afternoon, and several members from the community gathered to celebrate the event, including the Gallatin Police Department.
"What better way to spend the afternoon than celebrating the opening of Miracle Park? This park is located in Triple Creek Park and is designed so that children of any physical ability can utilize the park," the department said in a statement. "We are honored to be a part of this grand opening. Please come out and visit this amazing park!"
Triple Creek Park is located on Touchdown Drive in Gallatin. For more information, visit the city's website here.
Photo: Getty Images