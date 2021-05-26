Gallatin Opens Tennessee's Largest All-Inclusive Park

The largest all-inclusive park in the state of Tennessee had its grand opening just outside of Nashville.

On Wednesday (May 26), Miracle Park, located in Gallatin's Triple Creek Park, caters to children of all abilities and is the biggest park of its kind in Tennessee. According to FOX 17, it features several kid-friendly fun and accessible activities, including a ball field, playground, zip lines, and swings for wheelchairs.

The City of Gallatin shared a video of the park's construction on Tuesday ahead of its grand opening.

"The biggest, baddest all-inclusive park will open this WEDNESDAY at 1pm in Gallatin. "... This video shows the playground under construction in November 2020 ... there's now a LOT more. Get ready kids!"

Check out the video below.