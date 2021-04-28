Woman Discovers Large Snake In Trees At Tennessee Park

What started as a family trip to the park with a Tennessee mother and her young children ended in shock when she saw a large snake stuck in the trees overhead.

According to WKRN, Courtnie Dunn was at Gregory Mill Park in Smyrna Monday afternoon (April 26) with her two children when she noticed the serpent hanging out in the trees near Gregory Mill Dam. Caught off guard, she called her mother, who works for the city, and snapped a photo to post online. She didn't know what species of snake it was, but noted that it was longer than her 4- and 5-year-old children.

"Has anyone else risked their life to take a pic because you just knew your husband wouldn't believe you?" Dunn captioned the photo in a post on Facebook.