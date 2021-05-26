Here's What Charles Barkley Said About Tim Tebow's NFL Comeback Attempt

Two-time Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is cheering for Tim Tebow to make a successful NFL comeback with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but acknowledges the difficult road ahead for the quarterback turned tight end.

Barkley, who was recently inducted to the Basketball Hall of Fame a second time for his contributions as an analyst on Inside the NBA, addressed Tebow -- a fellow SEC legend and broadcaster -- attempting to return to football during an appearance on ESPN Chicago's Waddle and Silvy radio program.

"I think it's going to be very difficult for him to just pick up football, another position," Barkley said. "Tim's such a good dude, but you know, a lot of people don't like Tim because his religion. He wears it on his sleeve. I don't care about that. I like the kid, but I don't think he can just come pick up another position."

Barkley compared Tebow's sudden transition to the tight end position to friend and fellow NBA legend Michael Jordan's decision to play baseball after his initial retirement from basketball in 1993.

"I think he'll just be disrespectful to jocks saying, 'Oh I haven't played football, but I can come and be a pro at it.' I just think that's impossible, personally," Barkley said.

"Michael Jordan tried, he tried to play baseball. You can't just go play a pro sport."

ESPN reports the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback signed a one-year contract Thursday (May 20) morning and will be on the field for the Jaguars' offseason program to compete for a roster spot at the tight end position.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said in a statement. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

Earlier this month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Jacksonville Jaguars was planning to sign Tebow as a tight end to a one-year deal.

"The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer."