Indiana Parents Arrested After Demanding Plane To Key West

A man and a woman from Oden, Indiana, were arrested this week after two very strange trips to regional airports in the southwestern part of the state.

Jonathon and Lauren Miller stopped at the Daviess County Airport on Monday, May 24, in search of a pilot. They were demanding that someone fly them to Key West, Florida, 14 News reported.

At one point Jonathan ran on to the tarmac and jumped on a moving plane.

The couple left, but Daviess County authorities warned sheriff's deputies in neighboring Vanderburgh County that the Millers were headed in that direction.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies found the Millers at Tri-State Aero in Evansville the next day. The couple had previously been banned from the regional aviation company.

Lauren told authorities that they went to Tri-State Aero to meet a pilot who would take them to Florida. She showed deputies messages between the couple and a pilot, but the pilot never agreed to meet them at Tri-State Aero.

Authorities also asked the Millers about the six people who were in the van they traveled in. Three were their children while the three adults were people Jonathan just met and invited on their family's vacation.

The couple was arrested and are facing child neglect and trespassing charges. Authorities believe they may have been under the influence of drugs at the time.

Photo: Vanderburgh County Jail