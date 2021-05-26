Indianapolis Dad Puts Up Signs Asking Criminals Not To Shoot His House

A father in East Indianapolis is asking would-be criminals to think twice before firing a gun near his home.

Terelle Bradley's house on Lawrence Street is hard to miss because there are two large red and white signs on his gate that say:

New Home Owners

Old Owners Moved Out

Do Not Shoot My House

Kids Live Here

“I just wish gun violence would stop here around Indianapolis. Innocent people are getting hurt," Bradley told WTHR.

Bradley says the message is needed now more than ever since five children have been victims of gun violence in Indianapolis this year. That includes Day'Shawn Bills, a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet while playing video games in his grandmother's house earlier this month, WRTV reported.

Bradley and his family had only lived at the house for a few months when someone shot it in March. No one was injured, but the experience didn't sit right with him.

“I have a two-year-old daughter and she could have been laying in her bed, and you know them bullets could have come through and hit her, but luckily, it didn’t,” Bradley said.

He doesn't know who fired a gun at his house but neighbors told him it's been shot at more than once before. He hopes the shooter will see his sign and get the picture that innocent people now live there.