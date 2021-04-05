Feedback

Forgotten Copy Of Rare Video Game Sells For A Record-Breaking $660,000

By Anna Gallegos

April 5, 2021

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. sold for a record breaking $660,000.

The Nintendo game from 1986 was in mint condition because someone bought it as a Christmas gift and then forgot about for 35 years, according to the Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

"It stayed in the bottom of my office desk this whole time since the day I bought it. I never thought anything about it," the unidentified seller said in a statement.

The auction house said the game is a rare find because of its packaging.

"This particular copy was produced in late 1986, and it was one of the earliest copies produced that had plastic shrink wrap, rather than sticker seal," said Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist.

"Since the production window for this copy and others like it was so short, finding another copy from this same production run in similar condition would be akin to looking for single drop of water in an ocean. Never say never, but there's a good chance it can't be done."

Heritage previously sold an unopened copy of the game from 1987 for $114,000, the Associated Press reported.

Photo: Getty Images

