Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Special Anniversary With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox confirmed their relationship with a romantic kiss last June, but it looks like the couple has been together even longer than we thought!

On Tuesday (May 25), the rapper-turned-rocker celebrated a special anniversary with his girlfriend: the day she first told him those three important words.

"she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today" he shared on Twitter.

For those of you who haven't been tracking their every move, MGK and Fox met on the set of a film called Midnight in the Switchgrass that began filming in Puerto Rico just before the pandemic, and they must've hit it off right away! Since then they've been rumored to be engaged and MGK has flaunted a necklace that contains a drop of Fox's blood.

See the sweet tweet below.