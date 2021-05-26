Maren Morris Belting Out Her Own Song On A Yacht Will Give You FOMO

Maren Morris lived her best life this week while in Miami as she enjoyed the sunshine on a yacht with some friends, and the photos and videos she shared will give you FOMO (Maren, we want an invite next time).

On Instagram, Morris shared several gorgeous photos from her fun-filled day in the sun, looking fabulous in a black bathing suit. She captioned them, "Over-SERVED" with a wine glass emoji and "Miami, u legend." Then, in a video, fans can see her belting out her own song "Rich" from her 2016 debut album Hero, along with a group of her friends. Maren captioned the video, "lil yacht in the water?"

And on her Instagram stories, she explained of the clip, "I did not request my own song but I will karaoke to it."