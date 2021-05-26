Maren Morris Belting Out Her Own Song On A Yacht Will Give You FOMO
By Taylor Fields
May 26, 2021
Maren Morris lived her best life this week while in Miami as she enjoyed the sunshine on a yacht with some friends, and the photos and videos she shared will give you FOMO (Maren, we want an invite next time).
On Instagram, Morris shared several gorgeous photos from her fun-filled day in the sun, looking fabulous in a black bathing suit. She captioned them, "Over-SERVED" with a wine glass emoji and "Miami, u legend." Then, in a video, fans can see her belting out her own song "Rich" from her 2016 debut album Hero, along with a group of her friends. Maren captioned the video, "lil yacht in the water?"
And on her Instagram stories, she explained of the clip, "I did not request my own song but I will karaoke to it."
Maren has been working on her new album, which will follow 2019's GIRL, and in the virtual press room at this year's ACM Awards, she explained, "I think the bulk of the songs are in. It's just about the recording. This is the first time I've been off the road to make a record in a very long time, so I’m savoring that and not rushing it." She added of the forthcoming project, that it will feature more of the "Texas, rootsy style that I grew up in…I think it's got a lot of Americana elements, a lot of rootsiness. It feels like me, but a very stripped-down version of me, and it's still extremely fun and energetic."
Morris is nominated for two iHeartRadio Music Awards this year as the star is up for Country Artist of the Year and Country Song of the Year for "The Bones." The eighth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
Photo: Getty Images