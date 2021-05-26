Feedback

More Than 110 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Texas Beach

By Anna Gallegos

May 26, 2021

Authorities in a Texas county along the Gulf of Mexico are warning beachgoers about drugs being found on shore.

More than 110 pounds of cocaine washed up on Matagorda Beach and Sargent Beach over the past week, the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office said.

The drugs were found in wrapped bundles. Authorities are advising people not to touch any suspicious packages they find on local beaches.

"Once the package becomes wet, the substance in the package could become liquid form and leak from the package. Once the substance becomes liquid form it is easier to absorb into the skin and could cause a person to become ill or it could possibly be fatal," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Keeping one of the drug bundles can result in criminal charges.

Authorities don't know where the drugs came from, but drugs washing up on a the beach isn't totally uncommon. Recently, bundles of cocaine have been found on beaches in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and the southeast coast of England. English authorities believe those drugs may have come from South America, the BBC reported.

Photo: Getty Images

