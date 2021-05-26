Neighbors Annoyed At Hundreds Of Birds Kept In Oklahoma City House

A house on Sherman Avenue has no human residents, but hundreds of birds are being kept inside.

People living in the area say the birds are a disturbance, and they have been fighting for two years get kick the flock to the curb.

“You don’t know what type of diseases or viruses these birds could carry. If you’ve got the windows open, it’s contaminating the air that we have to breathe. We are trying to have a safe, clean, productive community in which to live," Diane Carroll Jackson, who leads the neighborhood association, told KFOR.

The Oklahoma City County Health Department checked out the house after neighbors complained. The health department found hundreds of Japanese Coturnix pigeons (aka Japanese quails) kept in cages that were stacked inside the house.

The homeowner was cited for the bad smell, broken eggshells in the front yard, and for having four city trash cans full of bird poop out front. The health department closed the case once the homeowner fixed those issues.

No one knows why the quails are being kept in that house, but the owner isn't breaking any laws or city codes.

A city councilwoman is looking into what can be done about the birds, but they're stuck for now.

“Why do you think it’s okay to bring that to our neighborhood? Take it to where you live. I don’t think it’d be allowed in any other area, and we don’t want it here," Carroll Jackson said.

Photo: Getty Images