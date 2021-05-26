Sorry Millennials! New Mexico Isn't For You

Millennials are both loved and hated, and are the biggest generation with a population of about 80 million.

Millennials, though are often ridiculed by media as being "entitled" and "parentally dependent," make up about 21 percent of all consumer discretionary spending in the United States, reported Wallethub.

Millennials were brought up in a time of financial crisis and have drawn the short of the stick when it comes to chances of success.

But, not all states are equal for millennials' experiences.

Wallethub conducted a study to determine which states (and the District of Columbia) were the best and worst for millennials to thrive and struggle.

So how does New Mexico compare?

Sorry millennials, but New Mexico isn't for you.

The state came in at number 50, with only West Virginia being worse. The state ranked 40th in affordability, 44th in education and health, 50th in quality of life, and 46th in economic health.

New Mexico has the 5th lowest average earnings for millennials and the 3rd highest millennial unemployment rate.

According to Wallethub, here are the top 10 worst states for millennials: