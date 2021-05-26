Study Discovers Toxic Chemicals In Seattle Mothers' Breastmilk
By Zuri Anderson
May 26, 2021
Concerns are being raised over new research that found toxic chemicals in breast milk, according to KING 5.
The study, which was published in Environmental Science and Technology, followed 50 Seattle-area women to look for PFAS in their breastmilk. “We found PFAS in 100% of the breast milk samples,” Erika Schreder said, science director at the Seattle nonprofit Toxic-Free Future and co-author of the paper. “And that includes the PFAS that are currently being used.”
PFAS are a class of chemicals used for repelling water and grease and are found in everyday products, such as non-stick coatings for cookware and food packaging. They've also been linked to negative health effects, like cancer and weakened immune systems. They can also accumulate in the body and don't break down in the environment.
"Researchers found levels from 52 parts per trillion (ppt) to over 500 ppt," reporters learned. "The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set a health advisory level for drinking water of 70 ppt in 2016."
While these findings have alarmed researchers, they're also recommending breastfeeding mothers not to stop the practice.
“While we know that PFAS chemicals may be harmful, it is important to remember that breast milk provides significant benefits to newborn and child health," Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana said, a pediatrician and co-author on the study. "Breast milk is still best for newborns.”
Because of their long-term harmful effects, some, not all, have been phased out of production in the United States. Now Schreder is calling for more regulation on these chemicals.
“Ecology has a really important decision to make here,” Schreder said. “They can take action to get these chemicals out of these products and help reverse this trend of the increasing contamination of our breast milk with these PFAS that are being used on products.”
Photo: Getty Images