Study Discovers Toxic Chemicals In Seattle Mothers' Breastmilk

Concerns are being raised over new research that found toxic chemicals in breast milk, according to KING 5.

The study, which was published in Environmental Science and Technology, followed 50 Seattle-area women to look for PFAS in their breastmilk. “We found PFAS in 100% of the breast milk samples,” Erika Schreder said, science director at the Seattle nonprofit Toxic-Free Future and co-author of the paper. “And that includes the PFAS that are currently being used.”

PFAS are a class of chemicals used for repelling water and grease and are found in everyday products, such as non-stick coatings for cookware and food packaging. They've also been linked to negative health effects, like cancer and weakened immune systems. They can also accumulate in the body and don't break down in the environment.

