The Most Mispronounced Cities & Towns In Washington

We've all misspoken or gotten tied up with tongue twisters. Maybe it's that one person's name or last name that always trips you up. Sometimes it's those particular towns or cities with the weirdest sounding names.

Every state has at least a few towns or cities that are bound to cause someone to utter its name incorrectly. It's okay -- sometimes the state's residents are a little taken aback, too.

If you happen to be driving through Washington state, here are some cities and towns that people keep messing up whenever they say its name.

Aeneas (ANN-ee-us)

This tiny town is an unincorporated community in Okanogan County.

Guemes (GWEE-mis)

An island that's not too far from Anacortes, which is located west of Bellingham.

Pend Oreille (PAWN-do-RAY)

This is a county located in Northeast Washington, and it's one that residents even mess up.