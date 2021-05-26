Feedback

The Most Mispronounced Cities & Towns In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

May 26, 2021

We've all misspoken or gotten tied up with tongue twisters. Maybe it's that one person's name or last name that always trips you up. Sometimes it's those particular towns or cities with the weirdest sounding names.

Every state has at least a few towns or cities that are bound to cause someone to utter its name incorrectly. It's okay -- sometimes the state's residents are a little taken aback, too.

If you happen to be driving through Washington state, here are some cities and towns that people keep messing up whenever they say its name.

Aeneas (ANN-ee-us)

This tiny town is an unincorporated community in Okanogan County.

Guemes (GWEE-mis)

An island that's not too far from Anacortes, which is located west of Bellingham.

Pend Oreille (PAWN-do-RAY)

This is a county located in Northeast Washington, and it's one that residents even mess up.

Sequim (skwim)

All you have to do is pretend the "e" doesn't exist. This quaint town is also known as the "Lavender Capital of North America."

Skamokawa (ska-MOCK-a-way)

An unincorporated community in that sits right on the Columbia River Wahkiakum County. When loosely translated, it means "smoke on the water."

Steilacoom (STILL-a-cum)

Folks are quick to correct you on how to pronounce this pretty town's name. You can find it in Pierce County near Tacoma.

Touchet (Too-SHEE)

Your first instinct may be to pronounce it like "touche." Besides the interesting name, this tiny town had a population of less than 500, according to the 2010 U.S. Census!

Colville

According to a video from city officials, you can call this town both "Coal-ville" and "CALL-ville," but typically it goes by the latter.

