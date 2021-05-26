The Most Mispronounced Cities & Towns In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
May 26, 2021
We've all misspoken or gotten tied up with tongue twisters. Maybe it's that one person's name or last name that always trips you up. Sometimes it's those particular towns or cities with the weirdest sounding names.
Every state has at least a few towns or cities that are bound to cause someone to utter its name incorrectly. It's okay -- sometimes the state's residents are a little taken aback, too.
If you happen to be driving through Washington state, here are some cities and towns that people keep messing up whenever they say its name.
Aeneas (ANN-ee-us)
This tiny town is an unincorporated community in Okanogan County.
Guemes (GWEE-mis)
An island that's not too far from Anacortes, which is located west of Bellingham.
Pend Oreille (PAWN-do-RAY)
This is a county located in Northeast Washington, and it's one that residents even mess up.
Bigfoot Road, Pend Oreille County, WA pic.twitter.com/24zjt0SUPg— Squatchin' W/ Josh (@PNWBigfootMaps) December 2, 2020
Sequim (skwim)
All you have to do is pretend the "e" doesn't exist. This quaint town is also known as the "Lavender Capital of North America."
Skamokawa (ska-MOCK-a-way)
An unincorporated community in that sits right on the Columbia River Wahkiakum County. When loosely translated, it means "smoke on the water."
Steilacoom (STILL-a-cum)
Folks are quick to correct you on how to pronounce this pretty town's name. You can find it in Pierce County near Tacoma.
Very, ferry beautiful in Steilacoom, WA. #sunset #wawx #photography #beautiful #breathtaking #colorful @NWSSeattle @ShannonODKOMO @Skunkbayweather @ginafrenchmusic @komonews @Walter_Kelley pic.twitter.com/Mq1Zah2wEv— David Nyro (@DavidNyro) May 10, 2020
Touchet (Too-SHEE)
Your first instinct may be to pronounce it like "touche." Besides the interesting name, this tiny town had a population of less than 500, according to the 2010 U.S. Census!
Colville
According to a video from city officials, you can call this town both "Coal-ville" and "CALL-ville," but typically it goes by the latter.
