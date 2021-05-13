Feedback

Minnesota's Most Mispronounced Cities And Towns

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 13, 2021

There are some cities in Minnesota that locals and visitors have no trouble pronouncing, the words just roll off their tongues. Then there are the cities where even long-time residents struggle to speak their names correctly. Plenty of towns have some weird spellings so here is a guide to the most mispronounced cities in Minnesota.

  1. Aitkin
  • Pronunciation: Aye-kin
  • Located in Aitkin County
  • Population as of 2019: 2,330
  1. Bemidji
  • Pronunciation: Buh-midge-ee
  • Located in Beltrami County
  • Population as of 2019: 15,132
  1. Chokio
  • Pronunciation: Sha-kie-oh
  • Located in Stevens County
  • Population as of 2019: 422
  1. Cloquet
  • Pronunciation: Kloh-kay
  • Located in Carlton County
  • Population as of 2019: 12,005
  1. Cosmos
  • Pronunciation: Cos-mus
  • Located in Meeker County
  • Population as of 2019: 508
  1. Edina
  • Pronunciation: Ee-dine-uh
  • Located in Hennepin County
  • Population as of 2019: 51,746
  1. Ely
  • Pronunciation: Ee- lee
  • Located in Saint Louis County
  • Population as of 2019: 3,390
  1. Faribault
  • Pronunciation: Fair-bow
  • Located in Rice County
  • Population as of 2019: 23,800
  1. Frazee
  • Pronunciation: Fr-ay-zee
  • Located in Becker County
  • Population as of 2019: 1,341
  1. Gaylord
  • Pronunciation: Gail-erd
  • Located in Sibley County
  • Population as of 2019:1,769
  1. Lutsen
  • Pronunciation: Loot-son
  • Located in Cook County
  • Population as of 2019: 213
  1. Lowry
  • Pronunciation: Lah-wr-ee
  • Located in Pope County
  • Population as of 2019: 392
  1. Mahtomedi
  • Pronunciation: Mah-doe-me-die
  • Located in Washington County
  • Population as of 2019: 8,164
  1. Wayzata
  • Pronunciation: Why-zet-uh
  • Located in Hennepin County
  • Population as of 2019: 4,561
  1. Winona
  • Pronunciation: Wuh-nona
  • Located in Winona County
  • Population as of 2019: 26,854

