Minnesota's Most Mispronounced Cities And Towns

There are some cities in Minnesota that locals and visitors have no trouble pronouncing, the words just roll off their tongues. Then there are the cities where even long-time residents struggle to speak their names correctly. Plenty of towns have some weird spellings so here is a guide to the most mispronounced cities in Minnesota.

Aitkin

Pronunciation: Aye-kin

Located in Aitkin County

Population as of 2019: 2,330

Bemidji

Pronunciation: Buh-midge-ee

Located in Beltrami County

Population as of 2019: 15,132

Chokio

Pronunciation: Sha-kie-oh

Located in Stevens County

Population as of 2019: 422

Cloquet

Pronunciation: Kloh-kay

Located in Carlton County

Population as of 2019: 12,005

Cosmos

Pronunciation: Cos-mus

Located in Meeker County

Population as of 2019: 508

Edina

Pronunciation: Ee-dine-uh

Located in Hennepin County

Population as of 2019: 51,746

Ely

Pronunciation: Ee- lee

Located in Saint Louis County

Population as of 2019: 3,390

Faribault

Pronunciation: Fair-bow

Located in Rice County

Population as of 2019: 23,800

Frazee

Pronunciation: Fr-ay-zee

Located in Becker County

Population as of 2019: 1,341

Gaylord

Pronunciation: Gail-erd

Located in Sibley County

Population as of 2019:1,769

Lutsen

Pronunciation: Loot-son

Located in Cook County

Population as of 2019: 213

Lowry

Pronunciation: Lah-wr-ee

Located in Pope County

Population as of 2019: 392

Mahtomedi

Pronunciation: Mah-doe-me-die

Located in Washington County

Population as of 2019: 8,164

Wayzata

Pronunciation: Why-zet-uh

Located in Hennepin County

Population as of 2019: 4,561

Winona

Pronunciation: Wuh-nona

Located in Winona County

Population as of 2019: 26,854

