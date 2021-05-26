Utah Conditions Are 'Really Dangerous' Right Now From Extreme Drought

Drought conditions in Utah are wreaking havoc all across the state.

According to officials, the entire state is in a drought, with 90 percent of the state being in extreme drought.

ABC 4 reported that the state is suffering from hundreds of wildfires as a result of the "dangerously" dry conditions.

While we cannot control the weather, officials say that residents can have a part in reducing the number of wildfires that happen as a result of the drought.

Kait Webb, with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands, said, "But the public can have a direct influence on how many wildfires on how many wildfires we have this season and how busy we are."

According to Webb, Utah is currently experiencing 227 wildfires that have burned more than 8,400 acres across the state.

The Lone star Fire in Sanpete County is the newest addition, and has already burned over 25 acres.

According to state officials, of the 227 wildfires that have happened already this year, only eight of them were from natural causes. This means that 219 of them were caused by humans.

Webb said, "People are being careless, and conditions are really dangerous right now. It is absolutely crucial that people are taking that message seriously."

