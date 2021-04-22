PHOTOS: Drought Conditions Led To 'Extraordinary Discovery' In Lake Powell
By Ginny Reese
April 22, 2021
Much of the Southwestern United States is being plagued with extreme drought conditions, which has lead to historically low water levels in lakes and rivers.
Yahoo! News reported that the "historically low water levels" at Lake Powell led one family to discover something really fascinating.
Lake Powell is a man-made water reservoir on the Colorado River in Utah and Arizona. Because drought conditions are so extreme, the water levels are far below normal, allowing visitors to find some really cool things.
The family discovered a shipwrecked boat that was sticking out in the open air. It was covered in rust and debris, and it seemed like it had been there for quite a while.
There were many items found along with the boat, like the keys in a small tin box, silverware, and old shoes.
Facebook user Liz Bowles shared photos in the Facebook Group "Exploring Utah." The post read:
"Lake Powell is so low right now that we were able to see a boat that was previously sunk. We found the hide-a-key and a few of the boat owners' personal belongings."
Shrinking shoreline exposes shipwreck at Utah's Lake Powell
ICYMI: A curious discovery along the edges of Lake Powell has been uncovered as the shoreline shrinks during what could be one of the worst drought years on record for the reservoir. bit.ly/32lynIiPosted by FOX 13 News on Saturday, April 17, 2021
According to Bowles, they did previously attempt to recover the boat a few times.
Officials are predicting that Lake Powell will fall to "historically low levels and trigger an official shortage declaration for the first time."
Photo: Getty Images