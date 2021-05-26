WATCH: Grizzly Bear Incident Caught On Camera At Yellowstone National Park
By Jason Hall
May 26, 2021
Yellowstone National Park officials are investigating an incident involving a tourist and a grizzly bear that took place earlier this month.
Darcie Addington shared a video with NBC Montana in which a woman takes a picture of the bears and gets too close to their habitat, causing a bear to charge in her direction.
Addington, who captured the incident from the safety of her vehicle, said the grizzly came within 15 feet of the woman, despite several people warning her and others that they were too close to the bears.
Fortunately, the bear stopped in its tracks and turned around before getting closer to the woman, who managed to walk away.
Yellowstone National Park officials confirmed they were investigating the incident.
“Wild animals are unpredictable and dangerous,” a Yellowstone National Park public affairs official said in an email to NBC Montana. “Every year people are injured when they approach animals too closely. Animals that attack people may need to be relocated or killed. To protect yourself and the animals you come to watch, always remain at least 100 yards (91 meters) from bears or wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 meters) from all other wildlife.”
The email also offered the following tips for similar situations:
- Never approach or pursue an animal to take its picture: use binoculars or telephoto lenses to get a better view.
- If an animal moves closer to you, back away to maintain a safe distance.
- If you cause an animal to move, you're too close. It's illegal to willfully remain near or approach wildlife, including birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal.
- Park in roadside pullouts when watching/photographing animals: do not block traffic.
- Stay in or next to your car when watching bears. If a bear approaches or touches your car, honk your horn and drive away to discourage this behavior.
- Watch our wildlife safety videos and see the power of large wild animals.
Photo: Getty Images