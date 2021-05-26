WATCH: Grizzly Bear Incident Caught On Camera At Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park officials are investigating an incident involving a tourist and a grizzly bear that took place earlier this month.

Darcie Addington shared a video with NBC Montana in which a woman takes a picture of the bears and gets too close to their habitat, causing a bear to charge in her direction.

Addington, who captured the incident from the safety of her vehicle, said the grizzly came within 15 feet of the woman, despite several people warning her and others that they were too close to the bears.

Fortunately, the bear stopped in its tracks and turned around before getting closer to the woman, who managed to walk away.