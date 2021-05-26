WATCH: Kyrie Irving Accuses Boston Fans Of 'Subtle Racism' Ahead Of Game 3

Black athletes have shared experiences of being the target of racism during games in Boston for decades. Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA championships while spending his entire Basketball Hall of Fame career with the Celtics, once referred to the city as "a flea market of racism," according to ESPN.

In 2017, Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones accused Boston Red Sox fans of calling him the N-word several times while playing at Fenway Park.

"It is what it is," Irving added.

Another person out of view of the camera during Irving's videoconference added, "The whole world knows it," and Irving echoed, "The whole world knows it."

Irving has appeared in two games at TD Garden since joining the Nets in 2019, once this preseason and in a December 25, 2020 regular season matchup.

However, COVID-19 restrictions prevented the Celtics from hosting fans during the two previous matchups, so Game 3 will be Irving's first game playing in front of the Boston fans since his departure.

The Celtics will host fans at 25% of their 19,580 capacity for Game 3 on Friday (May 28) and will be "near full capacity" for Game 4 on Sunday (May 30).

Irving recorded 15 points, six rebounds and six assists during the Nets' 130-108 win against the Celtics during Game 2 in Brooklyn Tuesday (May 25) night, taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

Photo: Getty Images