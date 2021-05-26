WATCH: South Indiana Elementary Students Adorably Sing 'We Are The World'

Little kids had the chance to show off their big voices thanks to a southern Indiana music teacher.

Clarksville Elementary School music teacher Emmy Bodner wanted to do something special for her students after COVID-19 interrupted the normal school year. The pandemic canceled the Christmas pageant, musicals, and parties that kids in Bodner's weekly music class look forward to.

However, Bodner was able to give the kids and their parents a performance they'll never forget. She taught the nearly 600 kindergarten to fourth grade students the ionic 1985 song "We Are The World."

“I wanted to give them something tangible to be able to remember the year by,” Bodner told WAVE.

With the help of parents, Bodner was able to record her students singing and rapping.

Her goal was to unite the students around something positive.

“It’s been a tough year and it’s great to be here. The lesson is kind of like we are the world, don’t judge a book by its cover because nobody’s perfect," said Bodner.

The professionally produced recording was released this week.