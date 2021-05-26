WWE Announces Additional Shows For First Return To Touring Since COVID

WWE has announced three additional shows added to its official return to a live touring schedule for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

The three additional shows will all be lived televised tapings and include the following:

Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

Monday, July 26: Raw – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis

Tickets for the live events in Cleveland, Kansas City and Minneapolis will go on sale next Friday (June 4) at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Last week, WWE announced it will run a 25-city schedule through Labor Day, which will kickoff with a trio of shows in Texas, according to the company's official website.

The three previously announced shows will also all be lived televised tapings and include the following:

Friday, July 16: SmackDown– Toyota Center in Houston

Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Monday, July 19: RAW – American Airlines Center in Dallas

Tickets for the live events in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas will go on sale next Wednesday (May 26) at 11:00 a.m. ET.

WWE plans to announce additional tour stops for its 25-city schedule "in the coming weeks."

The company has continued to broadcast its televised shows in remote locations throughout Central Florida since the COVID-19 began in March 2020, which has included tapings at its Performance Center in the Orlando area, as well as multiple "Thunderdome" empty arena locations in Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa.

WWE welcomed back fans at a limited capacity for its two-night WrestleMania event last month at Raymond James Stadium, where it was initially scheduled to take place the previous year prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.

WWE's NXT brand has already resumed hosting fans at its Capitol Wrestling Center venue in Orlando, a much smaller venues than the arenas used to host its RAW and SmackDown events.

Photo: Getty Images