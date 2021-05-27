2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Artists: See The Winners

Doja Cat and Roddy Ricch were among this year's Best New Artist winners at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

On Thursday (May 27), several music artists across pop, hip-hop, R&B, country, Latin, and rock and alternative genres were awarded the Best New Artist trophy in their respective categories during the ceremony this evening.

Among tonight's winners included Doja, who won Best New Pop Artist; Snoh Aalegra, who took home Best New R&B Artist; Rauw Alejandro, who claimed Best New Latin Artist; Roddy, who snatched Best New Hip-Hop Artist; Gabby Barrett, who earned Best New Country Artist; and Powfu, winning Best New Rock/Alternative Artist.

Tonight was a big night for artists like Doja, who made her iHeartRadio Music Awards debut with a futuristic medley performance of her smash hit songs "Say So," "Streets," and "Kiss Me More." (She also teased more details about her upcoming third studio album, Planet Her, on the red carpet, too!)

It was an equally huge night for Roddy, who was the most nominated male artist at this year's show. In addition to claiming Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, he also earned nominations for Song of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. Even crazier, Roddy took three nods in a single category (Hip-Hop Song of the Year) for his songs "High Fashion," "Life Is Good," and "The Box."

Photo: Getty Images