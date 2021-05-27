5 Of The Best BBQ Joints In Charlotte

In the South, you're never too far from a great barbecue joint.

Since the Carolinas are famous for its barbecue, there is no shortage of amazing spots around Charlotte to get some brisket, a pulled-pork sandwich, or a slab of ribs. Grab some for lunch or dinner (or even a hearty snack, we're not judging) and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Queen City.

Here are just a few of the best places for BBQ around Charlotte.

Bobbee O's BBQ

"It's all in da sauce" at Bobbee O's BBQ thanks to owner Bob Roberts, who Thrillist said has spent years curating the perfect blend at this family-owned favorite. Stop by and try Bobbee O's chicken, ribs, brisket, and more (or a sampler platter if you can't decide!) paired with the classic sides you know and love, like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and collard greens.