7 Big Cats From 'Tiger King' Have Found A New Home In Arizona

Seven big cats have moved into Arizona, and you may have seen them before. The cats were owned by one of the stars of the Netflix show Tiger King.

FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the lions and tigers were federally seized from one of the animal parks that was features in the Tiger King documentary.

Joe Exotic was the main character in the show. But, the show also featured other individuals who owned animal parks all across the country.

One of those other individuals was Jeffrey Lowe, who owned Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

The big cats have been moved to a new home in Valentine, Arizona, near Kingman. They will live at Keepers of the Wild, which is owned by Jonathan Kraft.

Kraft explained:

"They take pictures with them and make a lot of money off the animals. What happens to them afterwards is anybody’s guess. A lot of them end up in a place like where these guys came from. It’s very unfortunate…we’re totally against that type of behavior."

According to Kraft, his sanctuary isn't anything like the ones featured in the show. He said:

"Ours is the total opposite. We give all of our animals total natural habitats, we don't exploit them in any way, we don't interact with them, we don't breed them, we don't buy, sell or trade them. We're a real true sanctuary, with an animal hospital on site. And all the food they get is from U.S. food, so they get top rate care."

The seven cats were among 68 that were seized from the park in Oklahoma.

Photo: Getty Images