A Wisconsin City Is Among The Most Dangerous In The U.S.

One Wisconsin city was listed as one of the most dangerous cities in the country.

NeighborhoodScout released the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. The report states that the research looked at cities with 25,000 or more people and based the rankings on the number of violent crimes, like murder and armed robbery, per 1,000 residents.

Research shows that Detroit, MI is the number one most violent city in the U.S. for the second year in a row. The report states that some "newcomers" were added to the Top 100 list. Those cities included Atlantic City, NJ, and Dallas, TX.

Wisconsin's most dangerous city is Milwaukee, ranking at No. 23 on the list.

According to the report, Milwaukee's violent crime rate is 13.5 per 1,000 residents, with a 1 in 73 chance of being a victim.

NeighborhoodScout also stated that FBI crime data shows that Milwaukee has one of the highest rates for motor vehicle theft in the nation, and your chance of getting your car stolen is 1 in 69.

These are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.:

Detroit, MI St. Louis, MO Memphis, TN Baltimore, MD Monroe, LA Danville, IL Wilmington, DE Alexandria, LA Camden, NJ Scranton, PA

You can view the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images