Actions Taken After Multiple Fan Incidents During NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers have both taken action after incidents involving fans and players from opposing teams during the NBA Playoffs.

On Wednesday (May 26), a video showed a fan in attendance for the Knicks' Game 2 home victory against the Atlanta Hawks spitting on Hawks point guard Trae Young during an inbound play.

In Philadelphia, Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn thrown on him while exiting the game following an ankle injury.

The Knicks released an official statement on Thursday (May 27) announcing that the fan involved in the incident with Young has been banned from Madison Square Garden.

"We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely," the statement read. "We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities."