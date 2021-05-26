WATCH: Julius Randle's 4-Year-Old Son Surprises Him With NBA Award

Julius Randle has become a fan-favorite among New York Knicks fans during the team's improbable 2020-21 season, but it was his biggest fan that surprised him with an award celebrating his breakout year.

TNT shared footage of Randle's 4-year-old son, Kyden, surprising his father with the 2020-21 NBA Most Improved Player Award on Tuesday's (May 25) Inside the NBA broadcast.

The moment came while Randle and the Knicks were practicing ahead of Game 2 of their playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden, their first postseason series since 2013.

Kyden, wearing his father's jersey, presented the All-Star forward with the award as teammates clapped while Julius gave his son a hug.