WATCH: Julius Randle's 4-Year-Old Son Surprises Him With NBA Award
By Jason Hall
May 26, 2021
Julius Randle has become a fan-favorite among New York Knicks fans during the team's improbable 2020-21 season, but it was his biggest fan that surprised him with an award celebrating his breakout year.
TNT shared footage of Randle's 4-year-old son, Kyden, surprising his father with the 2020-21 NBA Most Improved Player Award on Tuesday's (May 25) Inside the NBA broadcast.
The moment came while Randle and the Knicks were practicing ahead of Game 2 of their playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden, their first postseason series since 2013.
Kyden, wearing his father's jersey, presented the All-Star forward with the award as teammates clapped while Julius gave his son a hug.
Randle is the first Knicks player to win the NBA Most Improved Award since its inception in 1985, with Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant also being considered as finalists, Sports Illustrated reports.
The former No. 7 overall pick enjoyed a career season in 2020-21, averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and a 41.1% from 3-point range, while earning his first career All-Star Game appearance, during his second season in New York.
The Knicks look to avenge Sunday's (May 23) loss to the Hawks in Game 2 on Wednesday (May 26) at Madison Square Garden.
Photo: Getty Images