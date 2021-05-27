Baby No. 4! Usher's Girlfriend Debuts Baby Bump At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher will soon be a father-of-four!

On Thursday (May 27), the 42-year-old singer's girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, debuted her baby bump at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, wearing a fitted black gown that clung to her burgeoning belly.

While this will be Usher's fourth child —he has two sons Usher V, 13, and Naviyd Ely, 12, from a previous relationship — it is the couple's second child together as Jenn welcomed their daughter, Sovereign Bo, in September.

Usher and Jenn announced their baby news ahead of Usher's hosting gig at the 2021 iHeart Awards. When the "Confessions" singer wasn't keeping the biggest names in music (as well as the show's live audience) entertained with his jokes and excellent hosting skills, Usher was taking a trip down memory lane, performing a few of his greatest hits.