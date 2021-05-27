Feedback

Baby No. 4! Usher's Girlfriend Debuts Baby Bump At iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Peyton Blakemore

May 28, 2021

Usher will soon be a father-of-four!

On Thursday (May 27), the 42-year-old singer's girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, debuted her baby bump at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, wearing a fitted black gown that clung to her burgeoning belly.

While this will be Usher's fourth child —he has two sons Usher V, 13, and Naviyd Ely, 12, from a previous relationship — it is the couple's second child together as Jenn welcomed their daughter, Sovereign Bo, in September.

Usher and Jenn announced their baby news ahead of Usher's hosting gig at the 2021 iHeart Awards. When the "Confessions" singer wasn't keeping the biggest names in music (as well as the show's live audience) entertained with his jokes and excellent hosting skills, Usher was taking a trip down memory lane, performing a few of his greatest hits.

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Backstage

For his career-spanning performance, the legendary artist ditched Club Ush — the side stage where he'd been hosting for most of the night — to take center stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In addition to performing multiple fan-favorites including "Love In This Club," "U Don't Have To Call," and "Dj's Got Us Falling In Love Again," Usher also delivered a number of his famous dance moves. At one point he was even joined by Lil Jon, who pulled up in a 1972 Impala to perform their smash hit “Yeah.”

Photo: Getty Images

