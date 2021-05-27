Usher Delivers Career-Spanning Performance At 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher put his hosting duties on hold at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday (May 27) to deliver an unforgettable performance of a few of his greatest hits.

For his career-spanning set, the legendary artist ditched Club Ush — the side stage where he'd been hosting for most of the night — to take center stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Usher kicked things off with a harp-backed performance before transporting to the desert where he was surrounded by silver-painted dancers. For the outdoor portion of his set, Usher, of course, delivered a number of his famous dance moves while performing multiple fan-favorites including "Love In This Club," "U Don't Have To Call," and "Dj's Got Us Falling In Love Again."

Without skipping a beat, the multi-talented singer then returned to the Dolby Theatre, but this time he was joined by Lil Jon, who pulled up in a 1972 Impala to perform their smash hit “Yeah.”

After making it rain, Lil Jon ended the set with a short performance of "Get Low."