BTS Army Reacts To BTS' Best Fan Army Win At 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards
By Paris Close
May 28, 2021
BTS Army, stand up!
The K-pop stars continued their Best Fan Army winning streak at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. On Thursday (May 27), the "Butter" superstars took home their fourth consecutive trophy for the coveted fandom award, and no one was happier about their victory than the BTS Army, who has kept the group ahead of the competition in the category since their first Best Fan Army win in 2018.
BTS had some pretty stiff competition this year around, having beat out fellow nominees Agnez Mo (#Agnation), Ariana Grande (#Arianators), Justin Bieber (#Beliebers), BLACKPINK (#BLINK), Harry Styles (#Harries), Selena Gomez (#Selenators), Shawn Mendes (#MendesArmy), Why Don’t We (#Limelights), Louis Tomlinson (#Louies), and NCT 127 (#NCTzens).
The internationally-known septet had an impressive turnout at this year's show, having claimed awards in three of the four awards nominations for which they were nominated, including Best Music Video and Favourite Music Video Choreography (both for their smash hit song "Dynamite").
The BTS Army has been storming Twitter to congratulate the band on another Best Fan Army win — check out the reactions below:
They couldn't have done it without you, #BTSArmy 💜 #BestFanArmy, #BestMusicVideo AND #BestChoreography! RT if you are so proud of the guys! #iHeartAwards2021 #BTS_Butter #BTS @bts_twt // @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/PVP4fNagCV— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 28, 2021
BTS WINS BEST FAN ARMY AND BEST MUSIC VIDEO AT 2021 IHEARTAWARDS!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/57qK7sS8xC— keci⁷⁺¹ | #Butter🧈 (@likechizu) May 28, 2021
Congratulation BTS for winning at 2021 iHeartAwards:— keci⁷⁺¹ | #Butter🧈 (@likechizu) May 28, 2021
🏆 Best Music Video (Dynamite)
🏆 Best Fan Army (BTS ARMY)
🏆 Fave Choreography (Dynamite - Son Seungduk)
ARMYS WE WON ALL THE VOTING CATEGORIES!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR HARDWORK!!!💖💖💖 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/mYoPd0liCC
congratulations BTS and ARMYs for winning the award for “BEST FAN ARMY” at the #iHeartAwards2021! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LVg9619M2x— ًac ⁷ daddeh 🧈 (@vminggukx) May 28, 2021
Congrats @BTS_twt and #BTSARMY for winning #BestMusicVideo 🏆 and #BestFanArmy 🏆 and also Mr Son for #BestChoreography for 'Dynamite' 🏆— Dita ᴮᴱ⁷ 🧈 (@almostdita) May 28, 2021
We did it again ARMY 😍💜pic.twitter.com/Rl1iqLor6t
Photo: Getty Images