BTS Army Reacts To BTS' Best Fan Army Win At 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

BTS Army, stand up!

The K-pop stars continued their Best Fan Army winning streak at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. On Thursday (May 27), the "Butter" superstars took home their fourth consecutive trophy for the coveted fandom award, and no one was happier about their victory than the BTS Army, who has kept the group ahead of the competition in the category since their first Best Fan Army win in 2018.

BTS had some pretty stiff competition this year around, having beat out fellow nominees Agnez Mo (#Agnation), Ariana Grande (#Arianators), Justin Bieber (#Beliebers), BLACKPINK (#BLINK), Harry Styles (#Harries), Selena Gomez (#Selenators), Shawn Mendes (#MendesArmy), Why Don’t We (#Limelights), Louis Tomlinson (#Louies), and NCT 127 (#NCTzens).

The internationally-known septet had an impressive turnout at this year's show, having claimed awards in three of the four awards nominations for which they were nominated, including Best Music Video and Favourite Music Video Choreography (both for their smash hit song "Dynamite").

The BTS Army has been storming Twitter to congratulate the band on another Best Fan Army win — check out the reactions below: