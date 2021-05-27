Feedback

Doja Cat Performs With Literal Aliens At 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Peyton Blakemore

May 28, 2021

Doja Cat's iHeartRadio Music Awards performance was truly out of this world.

On Thursday (May 27), the breakout artist hit the iHeart Awards stage alongside literal aliens — yes, aliens as in ET — to perform "Say So," "Streets" and her hit "Kiss Me More."

Tapping into everyone's latest interest in UFO theories, Doja kicked things off solo, performing in a cornfield, before being joined by her space friends. After busting a few moves as a collective, Doja ended her set by being hoisted up seemingly to the alien's spaceship.

Doja was nominated for Best New Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video Choreography, and TikTok Bop of the Year at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Ahead of her performance, the 25-year-old singer opened up about her long-awaited third studio album, Planet Her, on the iHeartRadio Music Awards Live! Presented by Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar red carpet.

"It is visually the most captivating project I'm going to be doing. We're kind of basing it all in space, not literally but maybe someday," she shared. "It's about relationships and it's run-of-the-mill relationship stuff, but I love it."

Doja added of the project, "the fact that it's new makes me excited. It's not a huge political statement, it's just Planet Her —it's for girls."

Planet Her is set to drop this summer!

