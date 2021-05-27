Doja Cat Performs With Literal Aliens At 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Doja Cat's iHeartRadio Music Awards performance was truly out of this world.

On Thursday (May 27), the breakout artist hit the iHeart Awards stage alongside literal aliens — yes, aliens as in ET — to perform "Say So," "Streets" and her hit "Kiss Me More."

Tapping into everyone's latest interest in UFO theories, Doja kicked things off solo, performing in a cornfield, before being joined by her space friends. After busting a few moves as a collective, Doja ended her set by being hoisted up seemingly to the alien's spaceship.

Doja was nominated for Best New Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video Choreography, and TikTok Bop of the Year at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.